Articles
  • Cillian Murphy is taking a nostalgic journey back to his musical beginnings.
  • BBC Radio 6 Music recently revealed that Cillian Murphy will host a Sunday night radio show.
  • Cillian Murphy will begin hosting a Sunday night radio show on September.
Cillian Murphy, renowned for his memorable performances in works like Peaky Blinders and this year’s hit film Oppenheimer, is revisiting his musical roots with a sense of nostalgia as he makes a comeback on BBC Radio.

BBC Radio 6 Music has announced that Cillian Murphy will begin hosting a Sunday night radio show on September 17th. In this weekly program, he will share music from his personal record collection, with each track holding a unique meaning in his life.

Murphy’s musical selections will span various genres and eras. In the announcement, they wrote, “His weekly nocturnal playlist sees Cillian explore music from all corners of his record collection & share why they hold a special place in his life.”

Murphy joined host and DJ Nemone on Friday, September 1, to announce the news. He said: “It’s been a while, but I am thrilled to be back playing tunes on 6 Music, my favourite radio station in the world. The show will be a sound collage of new, old and limited edition tunes for your discerning ears. Can’t wait.”

