DJ Khaled Joins Beyoncé for LA Tour Opener

Grammy-winning DJ Khaled is set to ignite the stage once again as he joins Beyoncé on her highly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour.” The dynamic duo is all set to take Los Angeles by storm with two electrifying performances on September 1st and 2nd.

DJ Khaled couldn’t contain his excitement, taking to Instagram to share the thrilling news with his fans. In a video showcasing his enthusiastic fans and a swarm of paparazzi, he exclaimed, “‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,’ WE ON OUR WAY!” He urged fans of both himself and Beyoncé to arrive at 7:30 p.m. and expressed his gratitude to the power couple for the incredible opportunity.

This isn’t the first time DJ Khaled has had the privilege of sharing the stage with Queen Bey. Back in 2016, he wowed audiences as an opening act during the North American leg of Beyoncé’s “Formation World Tour.” During those performances, he brought out an array of special guests, leaving fans in awe.

In a heartfelt Instagram post after the tour, DJ Khaled emphasized the importance of hard work and chasing one’s dreams, thanking Beyoncé for the chance to perform in front of her dedicated fanbase. This reunion promises to be nothing short of spectacular, as two musical titans once again come together to captivate their audience.

“Dreams come true. Don’t ever let ‘they’ tell you [that] you can’t do it,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. “They told me I would never tour. Well, I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet.”

The Grammy-nominated DJ continued, “They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well, I just finished touching the stage in every stadium, in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!!” He added, “In order to stand beside the icon Beyonce, you [gotta] work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood, sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality. I want to thank Beyoncé for putting me on stage in front of a stadium full of loyal fans of the [bee emoji] Hive and Fan Luv!”

