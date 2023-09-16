Dr. Shola hails Harry & Meghan as royal family rejects him on his birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again garnered significant support, this time from Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, as they were reportedly snubbed by other members of the royal family, including King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, on Prince Harry’s 39th birthday.

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a British-born Nigerian political and women’s rights activist, as well as a lawyer and the author of “This Is Why I Resist,” expressed her support for the couple on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She shared a striking photo of Meghan and Harry displaying public affection during the Invictus Games on his special day.

In her post, Dr. Shola remarked, “You can see that Harry and Meghan’s public display of love, closeness & adoration for each other is how they are in private. The haters can’t stand it.”

She went on to say, “I’m happy for Diana & Doria’s babies. They deserve the fulfilling love & friendship they give each other. #InvictusGames.”

Dr. Shola’s support for Meghan and Prince Harry coincided with the reported snub from other members of the royal family as Harry celebrated his birthday with Meghan in Germany during the Invictus Games.

Previously, Dr. Shola had praised Prince Harry’s inaugural speech at the Invictus Games, stating, “Prince Harry is his mother’s son. No doubt about it. Princess Diana must be watching with her heart bursting with love & pride.”

She also added, “As for his father & brother, they should heed Psalm 118:2 ‘The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone’. #InvictusGames2023.”

