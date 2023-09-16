Prince William & Kate Middleton supported by King Charles.

King Charles has expressed his support for Prince William and Kate Middleton by sharing their latest photos, while notably omitting any public birthday greetings for his younger son, Prince Harry, on his 39th birthday.

Conversely, the royal family, on behalf of King Charles, demonstrated their support for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

As a gesture of solidarity, the royal family shared images of Kate and William during their visit to the Duchy of Cornwall in Hereford, along with comprehensive details.

During their visit to Hereford, Kate and William had the opportunity to explore the Madley Primary School’s Forest School and meet with the local mental health charity, ‘We Are Farming Minds,’ both of which are partners of The Duchy of Cornwall.

