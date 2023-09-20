Dwayne Johnson teases WWE comeback post

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has hinted at a possible return to WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. The actor and former wrestler expressed his interest in returning to the ring.

As reported by PEOPLE, despite his long absence from WWE, Johnson had talked about the potential of having a match against his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39 earlier in the year. Regrettably, those plans didn’t materialize, and the highly anticipated match had to be postponed.

However, there’s a chance that the match could happen at WrestleMania 40 next April, as Johnson hinted.

He expressed to McAfee, “There’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia, I’m saying that that’s a potential too, so I’m open, but again, let’s figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. And not only that, I always want to deliver to the locker room, and the boys and the girls back there that are working their asses off. What can we do that can put them in position to be a part of something that is a new change and era in this world of pro wrestling?”

Advertisement

further added, “Honestly brother, it’s not the injury that I’m concerned about because that’s just part of it, it’s just part of the game you sign up for. You get hurt, we all get hurt. That’s just the way it is. It’s not even the schedule, because I can control the schedule to a large degree. Me going back to WWE and wrestling a match, it always comes down to the reason why and what can we create that’s never been done before for the fans.”