In the video, Ed and Courteney had a warm moment as he leaned in for a friendly side hug with her before speaking to the camera.

Advertisement

The Shape of You singer revealed, “Courteney, Courteney, Courteney. I wrote this song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on.” He then grabbed his guitar and began playing a segment of the song American Town from his upcoming album, Autumn Variations, which is set to be released on September 29.

He began singing, “We ate Chinese food in small white boxes/ Live the life we saw in Friends/ Your room it barely fits the mattress/ Wake up, leave for work again/ The wind it seems to blow right through us / Down jackets are the trend,” he ended up by singing about an English girl in an American town.

Courteney asked, “wait — that was really about the show Friends?” to which the Perfect singer replied yes and saying it was inspiring to him. Courteney jokingly inquired if she would get paid for it. Ed captioned the Instagram post, “Impromptu kitchen jam of American Town with my landlady @courteneycoxofficial, sorry for the late rent, I’m good for it.”

WATCH