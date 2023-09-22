Advertisement
Edition: English
Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS what her song “Vampire” is about

Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS what her song “Vampire” is about

  • Olivia Rogrigo spoke about her hit single and revealed what it is about.
  • The singer had previously also cleared speculations surrounding her song.
  • Olivia Rodrigo’s second album was released on September 8, 2023.
Olivia Rodrigo has a new album called “Guts,” and it’s getting a lot of love from fans. Following her first album in 2021, she released her second one. One of her songs from the new album, “Vampire,” became quite popular, and people were curious about its meaning.

Olivia decided to clear up any confusion and answer fans’ questions in an interview with WIRED. She revealed what the song “Vampire” is all about.

During a recent interview with WIRED, Olivia Rodrigo talked about her songs, life, and the things that fans often search for on Google. While answering fans’ questions, one of the most commonly searched questions was, “What does Olivia Rodrigo’s song ‘Vampire’ mean?”

To which the Guts singer replied, “Olivia Rodrigo Vampire is about me because all my songs are about me, they’re introspective, and they’re about nothing else.”

Rodrigo promptly put an end to all the fan theories and speculations regarding the meaning of the song.

However, She had spoken out about the rumors that her famous song Vampire was about Taylor Swift. Rodrigo’s No. 1 hit Vampire, which was released in June was featured on her upcoming album, Guts, is: “Bloodsucker, Famefucker, Bleedin’ me dry, like a goddamn vampire.”

