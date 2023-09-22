Olivia Rodrigo REVEALS what her song “Vampire” is about

Olivia Rogrigo spoke about her hit single and revealed what it is about.

The singer had previously also cleared speculations surrounding her song.

Olivia Rodrigo’s second album was released on September 8, 2023. Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo has a new album called “Guts,” and it’s getting a lot of love from fans. Following her first album in 2021, she released her second one. One of her songs from the new album, “Vampire,” became quite popular, and people were curious about its meaning.

Olivia decided to clear up any confusion and answer fans’ questions in an interview with WIRED. She revealed what the song “Vampire” is all about.