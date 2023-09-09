Ed Sheeran to Debut Unreleased Album at UK Show

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for an extraordinary musical event, announcing that he will perform his upcoming, yet-to-be-released album, “Autumn Variations,” in its entirety during a special two-night live show. This exclusive performance, known as the “Last Days of Autumn,” will mark his final UK appearance of the year.

The singer-songwriter shared the exciting news on September 8th via a tweet featuring a black and white poster adorned with an acorn doodle. The shows are scheduled for November 18th and 19th at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

The caption further reads, “Ed’s playing two nights at @RoyalAlbertHall London in November, playing Autumn Variations in full! Pre-order any format of Autumn Variations via the store before 3pm BST on 13th Sept for early access to tickets.”

Fans eager to attend this unique event have an opportunity for early access to tickets by pre-ordering any format of “Autumn Variations” before 3 pm BST on September 13th.

Ed Sheeran’s musical journey in 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable, with “Autumn Variations” being his second studio album of the year, following his comeback album, “- (Subtract).” The album is set to be released on September 29th, and it holds special significance as it will be the first release under his own record label, Gingerbread Man Records.

With 14 songs encapsulating themes of change and growth symbolized by the season of Autumn, Sheeran’s UK performance promises to be a memorable musical experience for fans eagerly awaiting his new music.

