Hareem Shah threatens Maryam Nawaz to release unseen videos

Hareem Shah threatens Maryam Nawaz to release unseen videos

Hareem Shah threatens Maryam Nawaz to release unseen videos

Hareem Shah threatens Maryam Nawaz to release unseen videos

On Thursday, TikTok sensation Hareem Shah made a claim, alleging that Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is overseeing the operation of “torture cells” in various cities. These facilities, she asserted, are used to detain and subject innocent individuals to acts of torture.

In a video posted on her microblogging X account, she announced her intention to conduct a press conference in the United Kingdom (UK) in the upcoming days.

During this conference, she plans to reveal information about the individuals responsible for the purported abduction of her spouse and the location where he was held.

The TikTok personality accused Maryam Nawaz of being involved in her husband’s alleged abduction. This accusation followed her release of a video in which she discussed Captain (retd) Safdar’s purported second wife. She further claimed that certain individuals within the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) were also linked to this case.

She further said, “Kidnap me if you want to ask anything,” adding that no one had the right to kidnap her family members, friends and husband who had nothing to do with her or what she did.

“I have three videos of Maryam Nawaz,” she said and added that her husband was kidnapped to prevent these videos from being leaked, but now “I want to bring the videos to the public”.

