How Nicole Kidman thrived after leaving Tom Cruise

Divorce is a tough experience that affects people from all walks of life, including those in the public eye. Back in 2015, celebrated Australian actress Nicole Kidman spoke openly about her highly personal journey following her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001.

During a sincere conversation at the Women in the World Summit in London, Kidman talked about the challenges she encountered and how she discovered comfort and motivation in the world of film.

Advertisement

The aftermath of her highly publicized divorce left Kidman in a state of touching turmoil. She revealed, “I was running from my life at that time. I wasn’t able to handle the reality of my life.”

Advertisement During this tough phase in her life, Kidman found solace in her profession as an actress. Acting became a refuge where she could momentarily step into the shoes of various characters, temporarily leaving behind her own difficulties in the process. Advertisement Nicole Kidman’s outstanding roles in movies like “Moulin Rouge” and “The Hours” serve as evidence of her artistic escape from personal struggles. When questioned about whether her divorce fueled her creativity, Kidman explained that delving into her characters’ lives provided her a haven from her own challenges. This allowed her to explore her creative talents and deliver performances that received widespread acclaim. Advertisement Advertisement After her divorce, the years that followed were characterized by significant personal and professional growth for Kidman. She emphasized the value of embracing her own journey and dedicating time to self-reconstruction. Through her dedication to both her career and personal development, Kidman achieved a remarkable milestone: she won an Academy Award. Also Read Margaritaville singer Jimmy Buffett passes away at 76 Jimmy Buffett, a well-known singer and entrepreneur, achieved fame with his hit... Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement