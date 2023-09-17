According to TMZ, Hugh Jackman talked about his divorce from his wife Deborra Lee Furness for the first time. They had been married for 27 years. This happened on a Saturday morning while he was walking on a sidewalk in New York City. Photographers with cameras approached him and asked him about his divorce.

When the paparazzi asked him, “What kind of individual growth are you pursuing?” To which the actor remarked, “Not quite right talking about on this trip. But I appreciate your thoughts; thanks, man.” The paparazzi, however, persuaded Jackman to talk about it, to which the actor remarked, “It’s a difficult time,” confessing that he doesn’t feel comfortable discussing the topic while strolling down the street.

Jackman was wearing a dark gray T-shirt and black pants when he made a comment. He also responded to a question about the release date of his upcoming film, “Deadpool 3,” in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike.