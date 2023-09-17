Drew Barrymore’s talk show return met with backlash
Drew Barrymore recently shared an apology video addressing the return of her...
Hugh Jackman, the actor famous for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies and for his singing and dancing talents, met his soulmate, Deborra Lee Furness, about 27 years ago.
They had a strong connection and thought they would be together forever. However, after being married for 27 years, they decided to separate. According to TMZ, Hugh Jackman talked about his split from his wife during a recent public appearance.
According to TMZ, Hugh Jackman talked about his divorce from his wife Deborra Lee Furness for the first time. They had been married for 27 years. This happened on a Saturday morning while he was walking on a sidewalk in New York City. Photographers with cameras approached him and asked him about his divorce.
When the paparazzi asked him, “What kind of individual growth are you pursuing?” To which the actor remarked, “Not quite right talking about on this trip. But I appreciate your thoughts; thanks, man.” The paparazzi, however, persuaded Jackman to talk about it, to which the actor remarked, “It’s a difficult time,” confessing that he doesn’t feel comfortable discussing the topic while strolling down the street.
Jackman was wearing a dark gray T-shirt and black pants when he made a comment. He also responded to a question about the release date of his upcoming film, “Deadpool 3,” in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.