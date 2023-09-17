Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hugh Jackman addresses split from wife Deborra Lee Furness as “difficult”

Hugh Jackman addresses split from wife Deborra Lee Furness as “difficult”

Articles
Advertisement
Hugh Jackman addresses split from wife Deborra Lee Furness as “difficult”

Hugh Jackman addresses split from wife Deborra Lee Furness as “difficult”

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Hugh Jackman addressed his split with wife in an impromptu interview with a paparazzi.
  • The actor revealed that its a difficult time and he’s not ready to talk about it.
  • Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness decide to part ways after nearly 3 decades of marriage.
    • Advertisement

Hugh Jackman, the actor famous for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies and for his singing and dancing talents, met his soulmate, Deborra Lee Furness, about 27 years ago.

They had a strong connection and thought they would be together forever. However, after being married for 27 years, they decided to separate. According to TMZ, Hugh Jackman talked about his split from his wife during a recent public appearance.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Hugh Jackman talked about his divorce from his wife Deborra Lee Furness for the first time. They had been married for 27 years. This happened on a Saturday morning while he was walking on a sidewalk in New York City. Photographers with cameras approached him and asked him about his divorce.

When the paparazzi asked him, “What kind of individual growth are you pursuing?” To which the actor remarked, “Not quite right talking about on this trip. But I appreciate your thoughts; thanks, man.” The paparazzi, however, persuaded Jackman to talk about it, to which the actor remarked, “It’s a difficult time,” confessing that he doesn’t feel comfortable discussing the topic while strolling down the street.

Advertisement

Jackman was wearing a dark gray T-shirt and black pants when he made a comment. He also responded to a question about the release date of his upcoming film, “Deadpool 3,” in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Also Read

Drew Barrymore’s talk show return met with backlash
Drew Barrymore’s talk show return met with backlash

Drew Barrymore recently shared an apology video addressing the return of her...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story