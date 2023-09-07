Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jack Whitehall & Roxy Horner Celebrate The Arrival Of Their Newborn

Jack Whitehall & Roxy Horner Celebrate The Arrival Of Their Newborn

Articles
Advertisement
Jack Whitehall & Roxy Horner Celebrate The Arrival Of Their Newborn

Jack Whitehall & Roxy Horner Celebrate The Arrival Of Their Newborn

Advertisement

British actress and model Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall have entered the world of parenthood with the arrival of their first child.

The 32-year-old model gave birth to a baby girl at London’s Lindo Wing in St Mary’s Hospital. Exclusive photos depict her leaving the private hospital on Tuesday evening, accompanied by her partner, 35-year-old comedian Jack Whitehall.

This joyful moment follows Roxy’s challenges with symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) during her final trimester.

The Lindo Wing, known for hosting various Royal births, including The Princess of Wales and her three children, has also been frequented by numerous other celebrities.

Advertisement

This news comes after Roxy, just last week, exuded effortless glamour in a black dress while celebrating her baby shower before the arrival of her first child.

Also Read

Jack Whitehall recounts a “scary” event on stage when a man put him in a headlock
Jack Whitehall recounts a “scary” event on stage when a man put him in a headlock

Jack Whitehall discussed the infamous Will Smith slap at the Oscars 2022,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story