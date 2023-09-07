Jack Whitehall & Roxy Horner Celebrate The Arrival Of Their Newborn

British actress and model Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall have entered the world of parenthood with the arrival of their first child.

The 32-year-old model gave birth to a baby girl at London’s Lindo Wing in St Mary’s Hospital. Exclusive photos depict her leaving the private hospital on Tuesday evening, accompanied by her partner, 35-year-old comedian Jack Whitehall.

This joyful moment follows Roxy’s challenges with symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) during her final trimester.

The Lindo Wing, known for hosting various Royal births, including The Princess of Wales and her three children, has also been frequented by numerous other celebrities.

This news comes after Roxy, just last week, exuded effortless glamour in a black dress while celebrating her baby shower before the arrival of her first child.

