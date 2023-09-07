Jamie Foxx Honors Sister Deondra Dixon’s Memory On Her 39th Birthday

Jamie Foxx paid a heartfelt tribute to his late sister, DeOndra Dixon, on what would have been her 39th birthday. He shared a photo of the two of them with a touching caption: “Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes.” He also posted a video on Instagram Stories showing a decorative installation with a banner that read, “Fly High Butterfly DeOndra,” surrounded by signs that said, “Family” and “We Miss You.”

DeOndra Dixon passed away on October 19, 2020, at the age of 36, and Jamie Foxx had previously shared the news of her passing, emphasizing that she would always be alive in his heart. He said, “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned,” Foxx posted on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of the two siblings. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…”

He further added, “I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…,” Foxx continued, before adding, “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers….”

Born in Dallas, Texas, on September 6, 1984, DeOndra Dixon was chosen as the ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

