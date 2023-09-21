Jannat Mirza glamorous look in her huge birthday bash

Jannat Mirza celebrated her birthday in an intimate gathering.

She hosted another lavish birthday bash, which was attended by renowned TikTok personalities.

She is now 23rd and the birthday venue was beautifully decorated with white balloons.

Advertisement

On September 14th, Jannat Mirza celebrated her birthday in an intimate gathering. Today, she hosted another lavish birthday bash, which was attended by renowned TikTok personalities including Mishi Awais, Dr. Madiha, and MJ Ehsan. She celebrated her 23rd birthday by cutting a delightful birthday cake with her parents and adorable sisters Alishba and Sehar. The birthday venue was beautifully decorated with white balloons. Jannat Mirza was looking beautiful on her special day.

On September 14, Jannat Mirza celebrated her birthday with a small gathering and today she hosted another lavish birthday bash where she invited renowned TikTok personalities including Mishi Awais, Dr. Madiha, and MJ Ehsan. She is now 23rd and the birthday venue was beautifully decorated with white balloons. On her birthday bash, she looks stunning.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Jannat Mirza celebrates her birthday bash in style Jannat Mirza boasts a substantial following of millions. She achieved a significant...