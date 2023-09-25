Jawan Becomes Second Shah Rukh Khan Film to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide

Jawan’s third weekend overseas rakes in $3.40 million with just a 56% drop, outperforming Pathaan’s $2.65 million.

Jawan inches closer to Pathaan’s international earnings, with a $2.70 million gap, initially $5 million.

Jawan sets records in markets like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia.

Jawan had an amazing third weekend overseas, earning $3.40 million, which was only a 56% drop from the previous week. To put it in perspective, Pathaan made $2.65 million in its third weekend.

So far, Jawan has collected $42 million internationally, closing the gap with Pathaan to just $2.70 million. Initially, the gap was $5 million after the first extended weekend. Now, Jawan is aiming for a final international total of around $47 million.

Jawan, which already made a record-breaking 666 crores in India, has now crossed the 1000 crore mark worldwide, reaching a total of 1015 crores.

This makes it the third Bollywood movie ever to achieve this milestone, and interestingly, two of these films star Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan is set to surpass ‘Pathaan’ as the highest-grossing Bollywood film outside of China in the near future.

Over the weekend, Jawan set a new record in the Gulf countries by earning $14.07 million, surpassing Pathaan’s $14.02 million.

The film is likely to cross $15 million and even reach $16 million in this region. Gulf has become the top market, surpassing North America’s $13.90 million. Another record-breaking market for Jawan is Australia, where it has made AUD 4.25 million so far, with the third weekend earning 50% more than Pathaan.

Jawan has set records in markets like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, making a strong impact on the overseas Bollywood market.

Bangladesh, in particular, is emerging as a significant market sooner than expected. Malaysia also performed exceptionally well, with Jawan nearly matching the success of Dilwale, which has remained unbeaten for years, even against major Tamil films.

Jawan Overseas Box Office Collection:

Americas: USD 14,100,000

United States: USD 9,350,000

Canada: USD 4,575,000



Asia/Oceania: USD 7,450,000

Rest of America: USD 175,000

Australia: USD 2,750,000

Malaysia: USD 1,100,000

Nepal: USD 800,000 Approx

Singapore: USD 750,000



Middle East and Africa: USD 14,550,000

New Zealand: USD 520,000Sri Lanka: USD 320,000 ApproxRest of Asia: USD 1,200,000 (incl. Bangladesh)

UAE: USD 8,075,000

GCC: USD 6,000,000



Europe: USD 5,875,000

Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 475,000

United Kingdom: USD 3,470,000

Germany: USD 725,000

France: USD 390,000

Nordics: USD 330,000



Total: USD 41,975,000 / Rs. 349 crores

Netherlands: USD 320,000Rest of Europe: USD 640,000

