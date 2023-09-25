Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jawan Becomes Second Shah Rukh Khan Film to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide

Jawan Becomes Second Shah Rukh Khan Film to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide

Articles
Advertisement
Jawan Becomes Second Shah Rukh Khan Film to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide

Jawan Becomes Second Shah Rukh Khan Film to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide

Advertisement
  • Jawan’s third weekend overseas rakes in $3.40 million with just a 56% drop, outperforming Pathaan’s $2.65 million.
  • Jawan inches closer to Pathaan’s international earnings, with a $2.70 million gap, initially $5 million.
  • Jawan sets records in markets like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia.
Advertisement

Jawan had an amazing third weekend overseas, earning $3.40 million, which was only a 56% drop from the previous week. To put it in perspective, Pathaan made $2.65 million in its third weekend.

So far, Jawan has collected $42 million internationally, closing the gap with Pathaan to just $2.70 million. Initially, the gap was $5 million after the first extended weekend. Now, Jawan is aiming for a final international total of around $47 million.

Jawan, which already made a record-breaking 666 crores in India, has now crossed the 1000 crore mark worldwide, reaching a total of 1015 crores.

This makes it the third Bollywood movie ever to achieve this milestone, and interestingly, two of these films star Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan is set to surpass ‘Pathaan’ as the highest-grossing Bollywood film outside of China in the near future.

Over the weekend, Jawan set a new record in the Gulf countries by earning $14.07 million, surpassing Pathaan’s $14.02 million.

The film is likely to cross $15 million and even reach $16 million in this region. Gulf has become the top market, surpassing North America’s $13.90 million. Another record-breaking market for Jawan is Australia, where it has made AUD 4.25 million so far, with the third weekend earning 50% more than Pathaan.

Advertisement

Jawan has set records in markets like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, making a strong impact on the overseas Bollywood market.

Bangladesh, in particular, is emerging as a significant market sooner than expected. Malaysia also performed exceptionally well, with Jawan nearly matching the success of Dilwale, which has remained unbeaten for years, even against major Tamil films.

Jawan Overseas Box Office Collection:

Americas: USD 14,100,000

United States: USD 9,350,000
Canada: USD 4,575,000

Advertisement
Rest of America: USD 175,000

Asia/Oceania: USD 7,450,000

Australia: USD 2,750,000
Malaysia: USD 1,100,000
Nepal: USD 800,000 Approx
Singapore: USD 750,000

Advertisement
New Zealand: USD 520,000
Sri Lanka: USD 320,000 Approx
Rest of Asia: USD 1,200,000 (incl. Bangladesh)

Middle East and Africa: USD 14,550,000

UAE: USD 8,075,000
GCC: USD 6,000,000

Advertisement
Africa and Rest of M.E.: USD 475,000

Europe: USD 5,875,000

United Kingdom: USD 3,470,000
Germany: USD 725,000
France: USD 390,000
Nordics: USD 330,000

Advertisement
Netherlands: USD 320,000
Rest of Europe: USD 640,000

Total: USD 41,975,000 / Rs. 349 crores

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra Shares Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Photos With Heartfelt Wish
Priyanka Chopra Shares Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Photos With Heartfelt Wish

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are devoted parents to Malti Marie. Priyanka...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story