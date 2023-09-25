Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Shares Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Photos With Heartfelt Wish

Articles
Priyanka Chopra Shares Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Photos With Heartfelt Wish

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are devoted parents to Malti Marie.
  • Priyanka missed her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding to Raghav Chadha.
  • Priyanka conveyed her best wishes to the newlyweds through social media.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are devoted parents to their daughter, Malti Marie, born in January last year. Priyanka enjoys sharing special moments with her daughter on Instagram, offering glimpses into their everyday life, including playdates with friends and family vacations. Recently, Priyanka posted another Instagram story featuring her and Malti Marie spending quality time in the pool.

Although Priyanka Chopra missed her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding to Raghav Chadha, her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, attended the festivities. When asked about Priyanka’s absence at the Udaipur airport, Madhu Chopra explained that it was due to her work commitments. Priyanka conveyed her best wishes to the newlyweds through social media posts, sharing lovely photos from the wedding and welcoming Raghav to the Chopra family with heartfelt words of love and blessings.

Here is the post shared by Priyanka:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Raghav Chadda, Parineeti’s husband, is an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party, achieving noteworthy success in the political sphere at the age of 34. They marked their wedding today after a delightful engagement ceremony earlier this year.

