Priyanka Chopra Shares Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Photos With Heartfelt Wish

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are devoted parents to Malti Marie.

Priyanka missed her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding to Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka conveyed her best wishes to the newlyweds through social media.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are devoted parents to their daughter, Malti Marie, born in January last year. Priyanka enjoys sharing special moments with her daughter on Instagram, offering glimpses into their everyday life, including playdates with friends and family vacations. Recently, Priyanka posted another Instagram story featuring her and Malti Marie spending quality time in the pool.

Although Priyanka Chopra missed her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding to Raghav Chadha, her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, attended the festivities. When asked about Priyanka’s absence at the Udaipur airport, Madhu Chopra explained that it was due to her work commitments. Priyanka conveyed her best wishes to the newlyweds through social media posts, sharing lovely photos from the wedding and welcoming Raghav to the Chopra family with heartfelt words of love and blessings.

Here is the post shared by Priyanka:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) Advertisement

Advertisement Raghav Chadda, Parineeti’s husband, is an active member of the Aam Aadmi Party, achieving noteworthy success in the political sphere at the age of 34. They marked their wedding today after a delightful engagement ceremony earlier this year. Advertisement

Also Read Inside Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadda’s Fairytale Wedding: See Pictures Parineeti Chopra is a highly skilled Bollywood actress. Parineeti has entered a...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.