Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp sparks dating rumors

Johnny Depp signed for Dior’s fragrances commercial.

Johnny Depp has signed 3 year deal with Dior for $20 Million.

Earlier Johnny's representative denied the dating rumors with Jenna Ortega.

Variety reports that Depp has inked a three-year agreement with Dior, securing a $20 million contract. This is believed to be the largest deal ever for a men’s fragrance.

Dior celebrated Depp’s latest spot with a post on Instagram, writing alongside a still of the actor: “Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage.”

However, people were wondering if actress Jenna Ortega and famous actor Johnny Depp were on a date because of a post on a gossip website called Deux Moi.

This website says it can’t guarantee that the information it shares is true. This got a lot of attention, but Jenna Ortega quickly said it wasn’t true. She made it clear that there was no romantic date, and they were not working together on anything.

Even Depp’s spokespersons, who usually don’t share much information, rejected the news, as reported by NME.

They stated, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever, he has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

