A few days ago, there were reports about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s marriage not working out, which made their fans very sad. Later, it was confirmed when Joe, who is American, filed for divorce from Sophie, who is British, in a Florida court.
They didn’t say much about why they split, but it seems that their very different ways of living and other things caused problems in their relationship. Now, according to TMZ, it’s not just their lifestyles that caused issues, but there might be more to the story.
According to TMZ, there are reports that after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had their second child in July 2022, Joe wasn’t very supportive as a husband.
Sophie was going through a tough time with post-partum issues and wanted to stay out of the public eye. But it seems like Joe was pushing her to go to more events, and that caused problems in their relationship.
“After their youngest child was born a year ago in July, Sophie didn’t want to leave home… She didn’t want to be photographed or attend events. Nevertheless, she went to several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people noticed how Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be there,” a source close to the estranged couple told TMZ. “Later, Joe complained Sophie was MIA and felt she needed to get out more when he attended another event shortly after. Then, It was clear that there was a strain in the relationship,” the sources further added.
According to TMZ, Joe Jonas filed for divorce earlier this week because he saw something on a “ring camera” that made him very upset.
In a video or audio clip from this camera, Sophie Turner, the actress from Game of Thrones, said something that made him really angry, and that’s when he decided to end their marriage. It’s important to note that Joe and Sophie have been living apart for more than three months now.
