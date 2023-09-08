Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Announce Rare Name For Their Second Child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have disclosed the name of their second child...
In the glamorous world of Hollywood, actors do a lot of things to get ready for their acting jobs. They might change how they look or study a lot to become their characters.
However, there’s one interesting story about Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man. He once told a surprising story about his past. He learned a special skill for a role he had in a fancy bar in London, and it got a lot of attention from fans and the media.
Before we talk about bartending, let’s go back in time a bit. Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, was in a new movie called “Uncharted” in 2022.
The movie had a lot of famous actors like Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and others. In the movie, Tom Holland played a character named Nathan Drake who went on an exciting adventure around the world to find a very old treasure that was left behind by a famous explorer named Ferdinand Magellan.
To get ready for his role as Nathan Drake, Tom Holland did something a bit different. He went to a school where they teach people how to make drinks, like cocktails. He didn’t do this just for fun; he did it on purpose to make his character look more believable as someone who knows how to make drinks while also being a treasure hunter.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Holland spoke about this experience in a recent SiriusXM interview, highlighting his appreciation for learning new skills as an actor. He expressed, “One of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.