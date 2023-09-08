To get ready for his role as Nathan Drake, Tom Holland did something a bit different. He went to a school where they teach people how to make drinks, like cocktails. He didn’t do this just for fun; he did it on purpose to make his character look more believable as someone who knows how to make drinks while also being a treasure hunter.

Holland spoke about this experience in a recent SiriusXM interview, highlighting his appreciation for learning new skills as an actor. He expressed, “One of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun.”