Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
When Tom Holland was ‘kicked’ out of the bar while prepping for his role

Articles
  • For his role as Nathan Drake, Tom Holland once enrolled in a bartending school.
  • As the locals gathered around the bar, the general manager kicked Tom out.
  • Tom Holland played a character named Nathan Drake who went on an exciting adventure.
In the glamorous world of Hollywood, actors do a lot of things to get ready for their acting jobs. They might change how they look or study a lot to become their characters.

However, there’s one interesting story about Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man. He once told a surprising story about his past. He learned a special skill for a role he had in a fancy bar in London, and it got a lot of attention from fans and the media.

Before we talk about bartending, let’s go back in time a bit. Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, was in a new movie called “Uncharted” in 2022.

The movie had a lot of famous actors like Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and others. In the movie, Tom Holland played a character named Nathan Drake who went on an exciting adventure around the world to find a very old treasure that was left behind by a famous explorer named Ferdinand Magellan.

Tom Holland’s preparation as a bartender

To get ready for his role as Nathan Drake, Tom Holland did something a bit different. He went to a school where they teach people how to make drinks, like cocktails. He didn’t do this just for fun; he did it on purpose to make his character look more believable as someone who knows how to make drinks while also being a treasure hunter.

 

Holland spoke about this experience in a recent SiriusXM interview, highlighting his appreciation for learning new skills as an actor. He expressed, “One of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go. So I went to bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun.”

