Joe Jonas’s Sweet Tribute to Sophie Turner Sparks Divorce Rumors

Joe Jonas sang a heartfelt rendition of a song he wrote for his wife, Sophie Turner, at The Jonas Brothers’ concert in Texas on Sunday.

This tender encounter occurred amid swirling rumours that their marriage was in trouble.

The 34-year-old musician is apparently preparing for divorce from the 27-year-old actress owing to “serious problems” in their marriage, according to sources.

Joe delivered an emotional rendition of the band’s song Hesitate, which his 30-year-old brother Nick had previously referred to as Joe’s “love letter” to Sophie back in 2019.

Joe, on the other hand, made no public mention of their marital problems during his performance. Some admirers even claimed to have seen Sophie in the audience.

Joe previously told Apple Music that he “wrote it for [his] significant other, Sophie, and it’s one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, ‘I’ll be there no matter what.'”

In the Jonas Brothers documentary Happiness Continues, he later opened up about the touching lyrics, adding, “It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows.” It’s a promise I made to Sophie.”

He explained that the song transports him to their wedding day, saying, “For me, it transports me to a whole different universe.” Every time I close my eyes, I see her go down the aisle again.”

The song is also thought to allude to Joe’s assistance in helping Sophie overcome her sadness.

The chorus includes the lines: “I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won’t hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You save me once, and now I’ll save you too / I won’t hesitate for you.”

