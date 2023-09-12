Junaid Jamshed’s Son Captures Hearts In Emotional Video From Madina

Junaid Jamshed, widely known as a renowned Pakistani musician and singer, underwent a remarkable transformation in his life, transitioning into a devout and dedicated religious scholar. Tragically, his life was cut short in 2016 due to a devastating plane crash while returning from Skardu. His untimely demise left his devoted fans in deep sorrow. Junaid Jamshed’s endearing family holds a special place in the hearts of his admirers, including his three sons and one daughter. His sons, namely Taimoor, Babar, and Saif, frequently make television appearances where they fondly reminisce about their beloved father.

Recently, Saif Ullah Junaid Jamshed traveled to the holy city of Madina, Saudi Arabia, accompanied by friends, to perform Umrah. A heartwarming video of Saif Ullah Junaid Jamshed has garnered attention on the internet. In the video, he is seen reciting his father’s famous Naat, “Muhammad (SallAllaho Allaihe Wa’aaleyhi Wassalam) Ka Roza,” from the Masjid E Nabwi, emanating a sense of tranquility in the sacred surroundings with his eloquent rendition.

Furthermore, he shared moments from his Umrah journey a video reel, capturing the essence of his pilgrimage.

