Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta Rally Behind Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament

Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta received special invitations to Parliament.

They expressed their endorsement of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Kangana said that PM Modi has kept women as the priority.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta have shown their endorsement of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was introduced in Parliament this past Tuesday.

A select group of actors received special invitations to Parliament, where Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, shared a video of him distributing sweets to them, as reported. Among the invitees were prominent actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta.

Both of these actors have expressed their endorsement of the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was introduced in Parliament this Tuesday.

As he handed out the sweets, he inquired of Kangana, “Sansad mein pehli baar (Are you visiting the Parliament for the first time)?” Kangana responded with a prompt “Yes sir.”, she later said, “The first session of the new Parliament has been dedicated to women empowerment and upliftment. This is a big statement that the ruling party and our prime minister have made. He could have chosen any topic, but he decided to prioritise women, girl child, and young and old women. PM Modi has kept women as the priority…This is fantastic.”

She added, “This will become a precedent for the entire country. Women are the priority for the country, and should be the priority for every household, every relationship.”

When questioned about the new Parliament building, she remarked that the structure effectively represents Indian culture.

Advertisement

Esha Gupta said, “It’s a beautiful thing that PM Modi has taken this step during the first session in the new Parliament. It’s a very progressive thought…I had thought of joining politics since childhood…Let’s see if this bill is passed, you will see me in 2026.”

In addition to Kangana and Esha, Sapna Choudhary was also among those invited.

Kangana Ranaut is preparing for the release of several high-profile projects, which comprise her directorial debut, “Emergency,” where she takes on the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Additionally, she has the film “Tejas” in the works.

Also Read Aaliyah Qureishi Talks About Her Dance With SRK In ‘Jawan’ Despite Injury Aaliyah Qureishi revealed that she was absent from some parts of "Zinda...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.