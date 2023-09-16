Kanye’s Ex Supports Relationship with Bianca on Instagram

Kanye West and his rumored “wife,” Bianca Censori, seem to have garnered some unexpected support from one of West’s exes, Chaney Jones. Jones recently showed her approval by “liking” an Instagram post featuring fresh snapshots of the controversial couple during a visit to Germany.

In Berlin, photographers captured West and Censori waiting in line at a kebab shop. The 46-year-old fashion designer, known for his all-black attire, sported his signature look, complete with a layered hoodie that obscured his face, socks, and pants. Notably, he removed his shoes while enjoying his meal.

Censori, 28, maintained her own distinctive style, donning a transparent catsuit with high-waisted tights. She ensured modesty with beige boy shorts beneath the see-through outfit. The Australian beauty completed her look with a black side-slung backpack, clear pointy-toe shoes, and a radiant smile.

It appears that despite the attention and controversy surrounding their relationship, West and Censori continue to enjoy their time together, even amid the public eye and the scrutiny of their respective ex-partners.

