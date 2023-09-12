Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur’s Reaction to Paparazzi Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shielded her children’s faces from the media.

She believes that concealing their faces would have a negative impact on their psyche.

She wants her children to enjoy a normal life despite their celebrity status.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a prominent Bollywood actress known for her string of successful films, including “Jab We Met” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” has been captivating audiences with her remarkable performances.

Often referred to as the “Poo of Bollywood,” she has continued to hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

Interestingly, Kareena’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, has also inherited the family’s good looks and has become a darling of the nation. Recently, Kareena shared her perspective on why she has never shielded her children’s faces from the media. She expressed her desire for her kids to enjoy a normal life despite their celebrity status.

Although Kareena Kapoor Khan is a highly accomplished actress, she is equally dedicated to being a loving mother to her children, Taimur and Jeh. During a conversation with members of the media at the Express Adda event hosted by the Indian Express, she disclosed that concealing their faces might have a significant impact on the child’s psyche. She expressed concerns that it could potentially leave a lasting impact on him or lead to shyness in the future.

Kareena said that the child might oppose “constant shielding”. “It would just somehow scar him in a way that maybe he would get shy or affected or I don’t know, maybe say, ‘I don’t want to go out because like my parents are constantly shielding me or somebody is constantly doing this,” said Bebo.

Expressing her desire for him to experience a normal life, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned that Taimur has now embraced the presence of paparazzi and carries on with his daily routine as usual. Additionally, she touched upon the significance of nurturing self-assurance in children.

“He was quite smart because he knew that we were actors, as I had told him we were in the movies. And he just turned around and told me, ‘But I am not famous. Why are they clicking my picture?’” She recalled.

Additionally, she mentioned that Taimur doesn’t consider himself famous and isn’t fond of the idea either.

Presently, the actress is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming project titled “Jaane Jaan,” directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and it is scheduled to premiere on Netflix. The film will also feature actor Vijay Varma in a prominent role.

