Kareena Kapoor Magical Birthday Celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 43rd birthday celebrated at Pataudi Palace.

Viral magic trick video with Kareena and Saif.

Kareena’s upcoming projects, Saif’s acclaim for “Vikram Vedha,” and “Adipurush” in 2023.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 43rd birthday at the Pataudi Palace, accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh. The family reunion also included Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor. Mentalist and illusionist Karan Khanna shared a video from the celebration, showing Kareena and Saif participating in a magic trick. Initially skeptical, Kareena was left awestruck as the magician made the card inside their palms visible. Karan expressed gratitude for being invited to perform at the palace and praised the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered numerous blockbuster hits in her over two-decade-long acting career, including “Laal Singh Chaddha” opposite Aamir Khan and her OTT debut in “Jaane Jaan.” Her upcoming projects include “The Buckingham Murders” and “The Crew.” Saif Ali Khan has received acclaim for his role in “Vikram Vedha” and is set to appear in “Adipurush” in 2023.

Kareena’s birthday celebration marked a memorable family gathering at the majestic Pataudi Palace.

