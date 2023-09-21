Sara Ali Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘queen of hearts’ on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan receives heartfelt birthday wishes from family and friends.

Sara Ali Khan wishes her step-mother with a sweet Instagram post.

Neetu Kapoor expresses excitement for Kareena’s OTT debut and wishes her a happy birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, and her loved ones are sending her Heartfelt wishes on this special day.

Following heartfelt messages from her sister Karisma Kapoor, close friends like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, and her cousin Riddhima Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan also wished ‘queen of hearts’ Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 43rd birthday.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 43rd birthday, her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan conveyed her wishes via her Instagram story.

She posted a picture featuring herself alongside step-mother Kareena Kapoor, her father Saif Ali Khan, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to celebrate the occasion.

Sara wrote, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN OF HEARTS @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN,” and added a string of sparkle, cake, hearts, smiley and a dancing emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan swiftly reposted to Sara Ali Khan with the message “Thank you darling Sara,” and added two red heart emojis.

To celebrate Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, Neetu Kapoor wishes and expresses her excitement for Kareena’s debut OTT film “Jaane Jaan,” which coincidentally released on the same day.

Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie of Kareena with her, she wrote, “Happy birthday Bebo. not just “apni” but hum sab ki favorite. Eagerly waiting for #jaanejaan,” along with a red heart and a heart eye emoji.

Furthermore, Kunal Kemmu, the spouse of Soha Ali Khan, expressed his wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan on his Instagram story, addressing her affectionately as “Bebo bhabhi.” He also shared a collage featuring their endearing photos.

Kunal wrote, “To the many hats you wear and many roles you play on-screen and off it too. You are Aces all around. We love you and cherish you. Happy birthday Bebo Bhabi,” and added a red heart, smiley and party emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s movie “Jaane Jaan,” featuring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, is now available for streaming on Netflix starting today.

