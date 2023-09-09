Kate & William mourn 1st anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s demise

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have offered a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her passing.

They took to Instagram to share their joint statement, accompanied by photos of Queen Elizabeth, as a way of honoring her memory.

In their statement, they expressed, “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

Furthermore, the Prince and Princess of Wales also commemorated Queen Elizabeth by re-sharing King Charles’s poignant tribute to his mother.

King Charles expressed his gratitude to the public for their support during his first year as monarch, marking the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared King Charles’s message on Twitter to acknowledge and remember the late Queen.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince William makes his 1st debut amid Prince Harry’s tour to UK Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has made his inaugural public appearance...