Katrina Kaif’s Salwar Suit Snap Takes Social Media by Storm

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a salmon-pink salwar suit.

She accessorized the outfit with golden chandbalis from Kalyan Jewellers.

Shraddha Kapoor and Mini Mathur commented on her pictures.

This Sunday, Katrina Kaif delighted her fans with fresh pictures showcasing her in a traditional attire. As part of a jewelry brand promotion, she appeared absolutely stunning in her unique salwar suit snapshots. These images not only garnered admiration from her fans but also drew compliments from fellow celebrities.

In the series of pictures, Katrina is seen wearing a salmon pink salwar suit designed by Anamika Khanna. She accessorized the outfit with exquisite golden chandbalis from Kalyan Jewellers, for which she serves as the brand ambassador.

She posted them along with a caption, “Kal ka din (yesterday).” In response to her photos, Shraddha Kapoor offered her thoughts or commented. “Beauty!” “Gosh how gorgeous you look here Kat,” Mini Mathur, a close friend of the actor, also joined in the praise.

Last Sunday, Katrina attended a store launch event in Kolkata. In reference to the event, a fan commented. “Bringing some sunshine to a rainy day in Kolkata.” “How can someone be so beautiful,” added one. Another fan said, “Beauty with brains.”

Recently, Katrina garnered attention by unveiling a fresh poster for “Tiger 3,” in which she stars alongside Salman Khan. This forthcoming installment will continue the storyline from “Pathaan,” “War,” and “Tiger Zinda Hai.” Katrina and Salman are set to reprise their roles as Agent Tiger and Zoya. The official teaser for “Tiger 3” will be included in Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan,” scheduled to hit theaters on September 7th.

When posting the poster on social media, Katrina had penned a message, “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali.”

Maneesh Sharma, renowned for directing movies like “Band Baaja Baaraat” and “Fan,” helmed “Tiger 3,” a project supported by Aditya Chopra and belonging to Yash Raj Films’ espionage franchise. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance as Pathaan, the film features Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, and Riddhi Dogra in prominent roles.

