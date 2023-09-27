Ken Doll Shares His Peaceful Journey To Madinah & Makkah

Adnan Zafar, better known as Ken Doll, is a well-known influencer.

He resides in Dubai and frequently travels to Pakistan.

He is friends with many famous people in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Adnan Zafar, better known as Ken Doll, is a well-known influencer from Pakistan. He resides in Dubai and frequently travels to Pakistan. People adore Adnan for his flair, wonderful sense of humor, and how desi at heart he is because he is entertaining and really relatable. We have seen Adnan host celebrities from the performing and media industries whenever they visit Dubai. He is friends with many famous people in Pakistan. His humorous reels and commentary sections are adored by millions of people, and he is good friends with Faryal Makhdoom.

Earlier this year, Ken travelled to Madinah and Makkah. The influencer’s Umrah journey was a peaceful one. He felt at ease, and he experienced peace throughout the journey. Ken shared some heartwarming memories with his fans on his peace-seeking journey.

Here are a few of the moments to watch:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Adnan Zafar (@ken_doll_dubaiii) Advertisement

Previously, Ken Doll shared some mesmerizing moments and scenic views from his visit to Azerbaijan. He was seen enjoying his holidays with his friends in a wonderful reel shared by him.

Also Read Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries Adnan Zafar, commonly known as Ken Doll. He is a well-known international...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.