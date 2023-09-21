King Charles cites La Vien Rose as his favorite song in his speech.

Monarch delivered a speech within the legendary Hall of Mirrors.

The King continued a historic agreement inspired by his great-great-grandfather.

During his inaugural official tour, King Charles expressed his warm sentiments regarding England’s diplomatic ties with France.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla on the visit to Bordeaux and Paris, the 74-year-old monarch delivered a speech within the legendary Hall of Mirrors.

Addressing the 160 guests gathered for the occasion, he remarked, “My parents embarked on their first official visit to France in 1948, shortly after their wedding. It’s said that they made quite a memorable impression, dancing until the early hours at the glamorous Chez Carrere on Rue Pierre Charron, serenaded by the legendary Edith Piaf. I suspect this experience may have left an indelible mark on me, even six months before my birth – to this day, ‘La Vie en Rose’ remains one of my favorite songs!”

The King continued, emphasizing the numerous connections between the people of both nations, which serve as the lifeblood of the Entente Cordiale, a historic agreement inspired by his great-great-grandfather, King Edward VII.

Looking forward to the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale in 2024, he called upon everyone to renew and fortify their friendship to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

