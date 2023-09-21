Prince Harry wants his security to be nourished & hydrated

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, Meghan Markle appears to be the sole advocate of the Hollywood dream, as Prince Harry’s aspirations seem to be entirely different.

Elser articulated these insights in an article, highlighting Meghan’s active presence on Instagram with over 128,000 followers and her upcoming website or business venture, which has been the subject of much anticipation.

In a somewhat satirical tone, Elser referred to Meghan’s pursuit as “Operation: Vogue Cover Or Bust.”

On the contrary, when it comes to Prince Harry, Elser believes that he shows little interest in such endeavors, especially from a distance.

She speculated that Prince Harry might create a new Netflix series about conservation in Africa, a project that, while noble, could potentially be seen as somewhat predictable and unexciting.

Ultimately, Elser suggested that Prince Harry’s life ambitions seem limited to charitable work, ensuring the well-being of their security personnel, and achieving a higher level in the video game Fortnite.

She concluded by emphasizing that Prince Harry has never displayed a deep-seated desire to be involved in activities such as presenting an Academy Award, attending the Met Ball, or engaging in small talk with celebrities like Timothée Chalamet.

