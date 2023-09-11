King Charles III’s brave move against Queen over Diana accident

In a poignant display of defiance against Queen Elizabeth II’s directives, King Charles III bid a royal farewell to Princess Diana when she tragically passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Despite the denial of royal protocol rights for her final rites by Her Majesty, King Charles chose to give his ex-wife, and the mother of their children, a heartfelt goodbye.

Journalist Richard Kay delved into King Charles’ actions in his account, “Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors.”

Kay noted the surprising and courageous nature of King Charles’ decision, as he was no longer Diana’s husband and had no official standing to be present, except for his role as the father of their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Charles passionately advocated for Diana’s rights, displaying a level of determination for her that had not been seen during her lifetime.

Ultimately, Diana’s funeral took place in London, with Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind her coffin as a poignant tribute to their beloved mother.

