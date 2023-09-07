King Charles’ Plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Death Anniversary

King Charles is preparing to mark the first anniversary of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned as the longest-serving monarch. Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8 last year at the age of 96, at her cherished Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the same year she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

As Charles completes his first year as monarch, Friday will undoubtedly be a poignant day for him, spent in quiet reflection. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King and Queen will observe the occasion “quietly and privately” during their initial weeks in September at Balmoral.

Reportedly, a private ceremony will be held in memory of Her Late Majesty, following a tradition similar to how Queen Elizabeth commemorated her own father, King George VI, each year on February 6.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to lead public tributes at a cathedral, paying homage to the late Queen. Prince Harry’s presence in the UK around that time is expected, but it remains unconfirmed whether he will join his family during this emotionally significant period.

