Meghan Markle Vows to ‘Set the Record Straight’ with King Charles

Royal experts believe that Meghan Markle is planning a “fresh showdown” with King Charles.

This showdown could be related to Meghan Markle’s imminent business relaunch.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator, has said that Meghan Markle is “on the cusp of Something Big.”

Royal experts have just provided some insight on the ‘fresh showdown’ Meghan Markle appears to be planning with her imminent business relaunch.

Daniela Elser, a royal commentator and specialist, has made similar claims and admissions.

During one of her pieces, she weighed in on everything.

“No one knows where, no one knows when, and no one knows what,” she wrote in the article, “but one day soon, you and I and King Charles will wake to discover that the Great Relaunch of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is upon us.”

“Call it the second coming of brand Sussex or the Megnaissance or a brilliant bit of eleventh hour image overhauling, but the royal family’s most hubbub-causing addition since they imported Caroline of Brunswick is on the cusp of Something Big,” she also said.

During her conversation, she also asked, “Is it a website, a blog, a social media platform, an e-commerce offering, an Oprah-esque destination for cod psychology and self-helpery?”

"No one knows, but as the clock ticks down to le grand moment when Meghan's reportedly entrepreneurial offering is finally revealed with all the bells, whistles and overwrought, capitalised noun-strewn press releases you might expect, could this be setting the stage for a fresh showdown with Buckingham Palace?" Ms Elser added before signing off from the converastion.

