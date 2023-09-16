King Charles posts dance video as Prince Harry marks his birthday.

The video has received an overwhelmingly positive response from royal fans.

Prince Harry celebrated the special day with his wife, Meghan Markle.

King Charles of Britain was captured in a heartwarming video shared by the royal family as his younger son, Prince Harry, celebrated his 39th birthday.

The royal family, acting on behalf of the king, posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

In their tweet, the family sent warm wishes to those celebrating Rosh Hashanah and shared the video of King Charles dancing with members of the local community at @JW3London in December 2023.

Shana Tovah! Warm wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah this weekend. Advertisement 🎥 The King dancing with members of the local Jewish community at @JW3London in December 2023. pic.twitter.com/bLtyMJvD1V — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2023

One royal fan commented, “Always lovely to see King Charles attending events with different communities.”

It’s worth noting that the royal family chose to share this video on Prince Harry’s 39th birthday, as he celebrated the special day with his wife, Meghan Markle, and the “extended family,” the Invictus family, in Germany.

