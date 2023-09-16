Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry’s extended fam for his birthday

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry’s extended family for his birthday.

Meghan also joined him for the closing ceremony and to mark his birthday.

The Invictus Games Düsseldorf shared a heartfelt message.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, celebrated his 39th birthday in Germany on September 15th while attending the Invictus Games.

His wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, also joined him for the closing ceremony and to mark his birthday.

Misan Harriman, a friend and photographer of Meghan and Harry, shared photos of Harry from the Invictus Games on X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, “The Duke spent his birthday with his extended family, the Invictus family. Here are a few moments I captured yesterday @WeAreInvictus #invictusgames.”

The organizers of the Invictus Games also extended their birthday wishes to Prince Harry. The Invictus Games Düsseldorf shared a heartfelt message and a photo of the prince, saying, “A heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. You’ve given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on people’s faces.”

In contrast, it appears that members of the royal family chose not to publicly acknowledge Prince Harry’s 39th birthday.

