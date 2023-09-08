King Charles yields audio message on death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth

On the occasion of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, King Charles III, who ascended to the throne in 2022, has paid tribute to his mother’s life.

The former Prince of Wales conveyed his deep affection for Her Majesty through a heartfelt message.

Using the official Royal Family account, King Charles shared his sentiments, stating, “As we mark the first anniversary of the late Majesty’s passing and my assumption of the throne, we fondly remember her lengthy life, dedicated service, and the profound significance she held for many of us.”

He further added, “I am profoundly appreciative of the love and support that has been extended to my wife and me over this past year as we strive to serve you all to the best of our abilities.”

Queen Elizabeth II peacefully passed away at Balmoral in September of the previous year after an illustrious 70-year reign. Following her demise, her heir, King Charles, assumed the throne alongside his wife, Camilla.

