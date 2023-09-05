Kate Middleton & Prince William labelled as attention seekers

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been labeled as “attention seekers” due to their recent announcements, coinciding with Prince Harry’s visit to the UK.

According to a report, it states, “William and Kate will be heading to France for the Rugby World Cup after missing the Lioness final.”

In response to this news, one royal enthusiast commented, “They are traveling to watch a group stage match while skipping a final. It seems like they just want to grab attention because Harry will be in Germany on the same day. Who’s the attention seeker now? Lol.”

Another fan added, “Their intentions are quite transparent.”

As confirmed by Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton and Prince William are indeed planning to travel to France after the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. The Princess of Wales is scheduled to attend the England vs. Argentina match in Marseilles on Saturday, September 9, while the Prince of Wales will be in Bordeaux to witness the Wales vs. Fiji game on Sunday, September 10.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will arrive in London to participate in the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 7, and then travel to Germany for the Invictus Games on September 9.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince William & Kate Middleton plans to visit France The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, along with her husband, Prince William,...