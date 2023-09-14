In an exciting comeback that has fans buzzing, the legendary boy band NSYNC has officially announced their return to the music scene after a 21-year break.

The group, consisting of Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass, made the thrilling announcement at the 2023 MTV VMAs, according to PEOPLE.

NSYNC’s triumphant return includes the release of their first new song since 2002, appropriately titled “Better Place.” While the full song is scheduled to be released on September 29, 2023, the band has given fans a sneak peek by featuring parts of the track in the new Trolls Band Together trailer. P

EOPLE reports that for those who can’t wait, snippets of the song can also be found on TikTok, creating a high level of anticipation.

The excitement surrounding this comeback began to build as fans noticed NSYNC-related clues throughout New York in the form of Trolls Band Together posters, which featured the distinctive first letter of the NSYNC logo and a mysterious QR code, as reported by PEOPLE.

The excitement reached its peak when the band reunited for a special appearance at the MTV VMAs. During the event, they had the honor of presenting Taylor Swift with the Best Pop Video award, as reported by PEOPLE. Additionally, in a heartfelt moment, the group exchanged friendship bracelets with the superstar, symbolizing their enduring connection in the music industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *NSYNC (@nsync)