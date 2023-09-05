Olivia Rodrigo says she finds it tough to deal the pressures of fame

Olivia Rodrigo has experienced moments of “anger and discontent” while being in the public eye.

The 20-year-old pop sensation has openly shared that dealing with the demands of fame has been challenging at times.

The ‘Deja Vu’ hitmaker – who first found fame as a child – told the Guardian newspaper: “I’ve experienced a lot of emotional turmoil over having all these feelings of rage and dissatisfaction that I felt like I couldn’t express, especially in my job.

“I’ve always felt like: you can never admit it, be so grateful all the time, so many people want this position. And that causes a lot of repressed feelings. I’ve always struggled with wanting to be this perfect American girl and the reality of not feeling like that all the time.”

After releasing her debut album ‘Sour’ in 2021, Olivia experienced a swift and impressive ascent to fame.

Advertisement

The singer spent years “preparing” for her success – even though it all felt “very instantaneous”.

She said: “It’s not like I was like: ‘In order to have a sustainable career, I’m gonna roll it out slowly and this and that.’ I kind of had overnight success. I’d been working on songs for years and preparing for that moment for a long time.

“But in many respects it was very instantaneous, and so taking things slower was my way of coping.”

Also Read Tom Holland once drunk ‘cried’ in front of Disney CEO Tom Holland had a drunk call with Disney's CEO Bob Iger when...