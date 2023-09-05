Tom Holland once drunk ‘cried’ in front of Disney CEO

In 2019, there was a chance that Spider-Man movies made by Marvel might stop because Sony and Marvel couldn’t agree on how Spider-Man would be in future Marvel movies.

Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, talked openly about a phone call he had with Disney’s boss, Bob Iger, on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. When Holland heard that Sony might take Spider-Man out of Marvel movies, he asked if he could send an email to Mr. Iger to talk about it.

He explained, “I just wanted to say thank you, I wanted to say, ‘This has been an amazing five years of my life, thank you for changing my life in the best way, and I hope that we can work together in the future.”

As per the reports, Iger wanted to get on a call with Holland after they conversed through emails.

The then 23-year-old revealed, “So like two, three days go by, and then my family and I went to the pub quiz in our local town, and I’m like three pints in,” he continued, “haven’t eaten much and I get a phone call from an unknown number and I have a feeling, I’m like, ‘I think this is Bob Iger…but I’m drunk.’ So my dad’s like, ‘Just take the call, you’ll do fine!'”