Pamela Anderson finds empowerment in purchasing jewelry for herself, as it allows her to feel alive and confident. At the launch of three new lab-grown diamond lines, Pandora Nova, Pandora Era, and Pandora Talisman, the 56-year-old actress and model discussed the significance of jewelry with People magazine.

Anderson expressed her belief that while diamonds make great gifts, buying them for oneself is even more empowering. She exemplified this by sharing her own experience: “I just bought some jewelry for myself. And it feels good. And there’s no strings attached!” She emphasized the freedom of wearing jewelry purchased for oneself.

As a mother of two, Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 27, who were both part of the campaign and event, Anderson stressed her sentimental nature and the importance of acknowledging the sense of liberation that comes with self-indulgence. She described herself as a romantic who attaches memories to her possessions.

For Pamela Anderson, the absence of strings attached to a piece of jewelry represents a sense of freedom. She recalled her experience opening the Boss fashion show in Miami last March, where her confidence stemmed not from diamonds but from the people around her.

Pamela Anderson described the catwalk as challenging due to the wet glass surface and strong winds. However, she felt like a leader guiding a group of young, beautiful individuals through a storm, and she relished the experience as fun and exciting.

