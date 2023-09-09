Piers Morgan calls Prince Harry’s return to UK “halfwitted”

Piers Morgan, the former host of Good Morning Britain, has voiced his opinions regarding Prince Harry’s return to the UK on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Taking to the platform formerly known as Twitter, the outspoken journalist shared a photo of Prince Harry and tweeted: “Imagine flying 6000 miles to the city where your closest family all live, and none of them want to see you because you keep trashing them in public…”

He went on to mention, “On the eve of the anniversary of the Queen’s death, I’ll have a message for Halfwit Harry on @PiersUncensored.”

Earlier, Prince Harry returned to the UK on Thursday and offered a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her first death anniversary.

During his speech at the WellChild Awards, Harry stated: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that´s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we´re together.”

