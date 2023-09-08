Prince Harry honors Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of her death

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, offered a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the first anniversary of her passing.

During his speech at the WellChild Awards, Prince Harry expressed, “I am aware that exactly one year later, [my grandmother] is watching over all of us tonight—content that we are gathered here—continuing to illuminate such an incredible community.”

The Duke of Sussex was present in the UK for a charitable event and took a moment to acknowledge the occasion.

“As you may recall, I was unable to attend the awards last year due to my grandmother’s passing,” Harry shared at the charity event.

He went on to say, “She would have been the first to insist that I join all of you tonight instead of being with her, and that’s precisely why I am certain that, one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, content that we are together.”

