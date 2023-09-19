Prince Harry enjoyed watching Kate Middleton giggle inanely.

Prince Harry once shared a delightful anecdote about his relationship with Kate Middleton, shedding light on their playful connection.

The Duke of Sussex recounted a time when Kate and Prince William assisted him in preparing for an Africa-themed party.

According to Harry, William assured him, “We’ll find you something to wear, Harold,” and Kate pledged to help as well.

In his own words, Harry expressed his fondness for Kate, describing her as “carefree, sweet, kind.” He also noted her interests in photography, art, and fashion.

Harry reminisced about the joy of making Kate laugh and the strong connection they formed through their shared sense of silliness.

He cherished their moments of laughter and imagined a future filled with more lighthearted moments, even when he had a serious girlfriend to join in their laughter.

This anecdote reflects the camaraderie and affection within the royal family.

