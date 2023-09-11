Prince Harry experiences first-ever emotion on recent UK visit

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, experienced a deeply emotional moment for the first time shortly after his visit to UK for the WellChild Awards last week.

During a live television broadcast, Prince Harry watched a video clip of his tours in Afghanistan, and it stirred strong emotions within him. This came just a day after he had presided over the opening of the Invictus Games in Germany.

The footage featured Prince Harry operating a machine gun and disembarking from an aircraft.

When asked about his feelings upon returning home from his service in Afghanistan, where he had spent time in the military, Prince Harry responded, “I’ve talked about one experience there because I want to motivate others to talk about theirs.”

He went on to express his gratitude for not having been injured himself but acknowledged witnessing numerous injuries during his time in Afghanistan. He remarked, “I was really lucky not to be injured, but of course, I saw enough injuries.”

Continuing, the Duke of Sussex emphasized the importance of supporting those who have served and may have had to hang up their uniforms due to injuries.

He noted that the Invictus Games plays a vital role in providing opportunities for such individuals to continue their service beyond wearing a uniform.

Earlier, Prince Harry had attended the WellChild awards in London, where he paid tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the first anniversary of her passing.

Notably, he did not have a meeting with King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton during his visit.

