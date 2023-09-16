Prince Harry gets cryptic letter from Prince William on his birthday

Prince William publicly acknowledged that he was aware it was his brother Prince Harry’s 39th birthday during a recent public appearance.

However, despite this knowledge, he did not extend birthday wishes to Harry.

During a walk at the Sandringham Estate on Prince Harry’s birthday, royal fans in the crowd asked Prince William if he remembered his brother’s special day.

Prince William assured the fans that he had not forgotten Prince Harry’s birthday, responding to one question with, “It is his birthday today – you’re absolutely right, it is.” He then added with a laugh, “No, I’ve not forgotten.”

Prince William’s statement that he hadn’t forgotten Harry’s birthday, coupled with the fact that he didn’t publicly wish his younger brother a happy birthday, appears to convey a message to the former senior royal.

It seems that Prince William is indicating to Harry that he hasn’t forgotten the critical remarks Harry made about him in his bombshell memoir, “Spare.”

This public snub from Prince William suggests that he has “no intention” of reconciling with Harry or his wife Meghan Markle, according to Jennie Bond.

