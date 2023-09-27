Advertisement
Prince Harry loses royal title, cottage and room at Windsor Castle







In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made headlines when they decided to step back from their roles in the Royal Family. Since then, they have returned to the UK only occasionally, with their most recent visit being for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Prince Harry, who is 38 years old, has always been referred to as “His Royal Highness.” However, there has been a recent change on the Royal Family’s website where his title was removed.

The Royal Family’s website was updated, and they have removed the title “His Royal Highness” from Prince Harry’s profile. Before this update, Prince Harry’s biography on the website still mentioned his HRH title. But now, on the latest version of the webpage, they only call him the Duke or the Duke of Sussex.

