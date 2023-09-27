Prince Harry loses royal title, cottage and room at Windsor Castle

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made headlines when they decided to step back from their roles in the Royal Family. Since then, they have returned to the UK only occasionally, with their most recent visit being for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Prince Harry, who is 38 years old, has always been referred to as “His Royal Highness.” However, there has been a recent change on the Royal Family’s website where his title was removed.