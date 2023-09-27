Selena Gomez reveals her “greatest lyrics” she has ever written

During the 107.2 KIIS FM interview, Selena Gomez also delved into her song “Single Soon,” sharing the inspiration behind it and the timing of its creation.

She said, “It was about a while ago, and it was just one of those songs that felt like I just wanted to do something so desperate that I wanted to feel like, you know, I wanted to feel like that.”

She further continued, “And I just didn’t feel that empowered, and I was going through things in my life, and I just didn’t ever get a chance to get that feeling, and now I’ve been single for five years, and I’m so grateful because the moments are so lonely and brief, and it’s just so freeing, and I get to know who I am, and it’s been really good.”

