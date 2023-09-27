Advertisement
Selena Gomez reveals her “greatest lyrics” she has ever written

Selena Gomez is a famous pop singer who has created songs for various moods, whether you’re celebrating being single or dealing with heartbreak. Many of us have a favorite song by her because her music is always a good choice.

As people eagerly await her upcoming album to dance to, they’re curious about her favorite lyrics that she’s written. Fortunately, in a recent radio interview with 107.2 KIIS FM, Selena Gomez shared her favorite lyric.

During a recent interview on 107.2 KIIS FM, Selena Gomez talked about her favorite lyric. When the conversation turned to her third album, the interviewer inquired about the lyric that she personally considers her best.

To which Gomez replied, “I don’t know if it’s the greatest, but probably saying off key on my chorus because it wasn’t yours’ and the reason why is because I think it’s definitely a deeper metaphor, but it’s like that’s my life, this is my life, and nobody’s going to sing off key on mine.” To which the interviewer replied, “That deep is so many different levels.”

During the 107.2 KIIS FM interview, Selena Gomez also delved into her song “Single Soon,” sharing the inspiration behind it and the timing of its creation.

She said, “It was about a while ago, and it was just one of those songs that felt like I just wanted to do something so desperate that I wanted to feel like, you know, I wanted to feel like that.”

She further continued, “And I just didn’t feel that empowered, and I was going through things in my life, and I just didn’t ever get a chance to get that feeling, and now I’ve been single for five years, and I’m so grateful because the moments are so lonely and brief, and it’s just so freeing, and I get to know who I am, and it’s been really good.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set to officically release in Pakistan
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film set to officically release in Pakistan

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, renowned for her record-breaking achievements, revealed on Tuesday...

