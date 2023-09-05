Prince Harry may receive reach out from King Charles on his 39th bday

King Charles of Britain might “extend an invitation” to his younger son, Prince Harry, on the occasion of his 39th birthday next week, as suggested by the monarch’s former butler, Grant Harrold.

Prince Harry is set to celebrate his 39th birthday on September 15.

Grant Harrold speculated that either King Charles or Prince William might choose to send a “text message” to Harry on his special day.

When asked if Prince Harry can expect to receive birthday greetings from his royal family, Harrold commented, “It’s possible. If they communicate on WhatsApp, he might receive a text message or perhaps an email. I hope they make the effort.”

The former royal aide further remarked, “I would like to think that William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday. However, you can never be certain. We may never find out.”

“It would be an opportunity for his father to extend an invitation and offer an olive branch. This presents the perfect moment for them to connect, and I hope that Harry would do the same for them on their birthdays.”

